Corey Conners and Nick Taylor are in the field after making the cut at the 89th playing of the Masters at Augusta National. Track their final rounds HERE on TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Corey Conners and Nick Taylor are in action at the final round of the Masters on Sunday.

Fellow Canadians Mike Weir and Taylor Pendrith did not advance to weekend play at Augusta National.

Taylor (11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT) carded 14 consecutive pars before a pair of back-to-back bogies late in his third round for a 2-over-par 74.

The Winnipeg native entered Sunday’s round tied for 37th.

Conners (2:20 p.m. ET/11:20 a.m. PT) has been in contention the entire tournament and will tee off in the second-to-last group with 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed.

Conners played alongside current leader Rory McIlroy (-12) on Saturday, carding a 2-under-par 70.

The Listowel, Ont., native holds sole possession of third place at minus-8 for the tournament, while Bryson DeChambeau sits second at minus-10.

Leader: Rory McIlroy (-12)

The 89th Masters - Canadian leaderboard