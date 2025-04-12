Corey Conners and Nick Taylor have made the cut at the 89th playing of the Masters and will continue into the weekend at Augusta National. Track their rounds on moving day HERE on TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Corey Conners shot a 2-under-par 70 on Saturday and sits at minus-8 overall, four shots back of leader Rory McIlroy heading into the final round of the Masters.

Conners put red numbers on the scorecard early on moving day, sinking a birdie putt on the par-5 second hole.

Just two holes later, the two-time PGA Tour winner bogeyed the par-4 fifth, before dropping another shot at the par-3 sixth to drop back to 1-over on the day.

But the 33-year-old would string together three consecutive birdies on the next three holes to get down to 8-under after the tenth hole.

Conners then made par on the remaining eight holes to keep himself in contention near the top of the leaderboard

He's now two back of Bryson DeChambeau and four behind playing partner McIlroy, who eagled 15 and carded a round of 6-under-par 66 to create some distance.

Nick Taylor was the only other Canadian to make the cut after the second round, and carded 14 consecutive pars before back-to-back bogeys on 15 and 16 for a 2-over 74.

Taylor, a Winnipeg native, now heads into Sunday's round in a tie for 37th.

Fellow Canadians Mike Weir and Taylor Pendrith were unable to rebound after slow starts to the tournament, missing the cut by multiple strokes to miss out on the weekend.

Weir, the 2003 Masters champion, has now missed out on the weekend at Augusta for the fifth consecutive year at 4-over, while Pendrith had his first career start at the Masters end early at 8-over through 36 holes.

Track the scores of the Canadians in the field below, with the full leaderboard available here or watch the action LIVE on TSN3/4, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

Leader: Rory McIlroy (-19)