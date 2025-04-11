All four Canadians are on-course Friday at the 89th playing of the Masters from Augusta National Golf Club. Keep track of their rounds HERE on TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Corey Conners tees off in the second round after firing a four-under 68 on Thursday, and starts the day in a tie for second as he looks to chase down leader Justin Rose.

The Listowel, Ont. native carded an early birdie at the par-5 second, dropping him down to five-under on the tournament and now three shots back of the lead.

A two-time PGA Tour winner, Conners owns three top-10 finishes at Augusta National for his career while also making five cuts in seven starts. Conners will look for another strong showing in Friday's round to improve on that total.

Nick Taylor started the day in a tie for 38th, but has enjoyed a bogey-free round through 15 holes to help vault himself just outside the top 20.

Mike Weir and Taylor Pendrith begin the day outside of the projected cut-line at three-over and five-over, respectively, after struggling through Thursday's round.

Weir, the 2003 Masters champion, will look to play the weekend at Augusta National for the first time since 2020.

