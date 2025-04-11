Four Canadians are in the field at the 89th playing of the Masters from Augusta National Golf Club. Keep track of their rounds HERE on TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Corey Conners enters Friday on the heels of a four-under 68, and starts the day in a tie for second as he looks to chase down leader Justin Rose.

The Listowel, Ont. native carded two red numbers on the first nine at the second and eighth, before trading a pair of birdies and bogeys to begin the second nine.

A two-time PGA Tour winner, Conners owns three top-10 finishes at Augusta National for his career while also making five cuts in seven starts.

Nick Taylor finished his round at a one-under 72 for a share of 32nd on the leaderboard.

The Winnipeg native got off to a good start, carding a birdie on the second hole of the day before closing out the first nine with another red number on the par-4 seventh.

Taylor would play the next 10 holes at even-par before dropping a shot on the par-4 18th to drop back to one-under on the tournament, inside the projected cut-line.

Mike Weir and Taylor Pendrith begann the day well back at three and five-over, respectively, after struggling through much of the opening round.

A native of Sarnia, Ont., Weir finished the second round outside the cut-line at four-over on the tournament, and has now missed out on the weekend at Augusta National for the fifth consecutive year.

The 2003 Masters champion was at even par on his round after a birdie at Amen Corner's vaunted 12th, but carded a back-breaking double-bogey on the very next hole send him tumbling outside the cut-line.

Pendrith needed to rebound quickly after Thursday if he was to see the weekend, but the Richmond Hill, Ont. native is currently six-over for the tournament and will likely have his tournament end early in his first start at the Masters.

