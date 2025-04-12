Corey Conners and Nick Taylor have made the cut at the 89th playing of the Masters and will continue into the weekend at Augusta National. Track their rounds on moving day HERE on TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Corey Conners is tied for fourth at at the beginning of his third round at the Masters after shooting a 2-under-70 on Friday at Augusta National.

Conners put a red numbers down on the scorecard early Saturday, sinking a birdie putt on the par-5 second hole.

Just two holes later, the two-time PGA Tour winner bogeyed par-4 fifth, before dropping another shot at the par-3 sixth to drop back to 1-over on the day.

But the 33-year-old would rebound shortly after by way of a birdie run on the next three holes to get down to 8-under.

He heads to the vaunted Amen Corner just one shot back of leader and playing partner Rory McIlroy, tied with two-time major winner Bryson DeChambeau.

Nick Taylor was the only other Canadian to make the cut after the second round, and carded 14 consecutive pars before back-to-back bogeys on 15 and 16.

The Winnipeg native would score par again on his remaining two holes for a 2-over 74 on the day.

Taylor, a five-time winner on the PGA Tour, now heads into the final round at 2-over for the tournament in a tie for 37th.

Fellow Canadians Mike Weir and Taylor Pendrith were unable to rebound after slow starts to the tournament, missing the cut by multiple strokes to miss out on the weekend.

Weir, the 2003 Masters champion, has now missed out on the weekend at Augusta for the fifth consecutive year at 4-over, while Pendrith had his first career start at the Masters end early at 8-over through 36 holes.

Track the scores of the Canadians in the field below, with the full leaderboard available here or watch the action LIVE on TSN3/4, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

Leader: Rory McIlroy (-10)