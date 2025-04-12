Corey Conners and Nick Taylor have made the cut at the 89th playing of the Masters and will continue into the weekend at Augusta National. Track their rounds on moving day HERE on TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Corey Conners shot a 2-under-70 in the second round of the Masters and heads into the weekend in a tie for third at Augusta National.

Conners entered Friday on the heels of a 4-under 68, and started the day in a tie for second at the first major championship of the season.

The Listowel, Ont. native continued his strong play into the second round, and now trails only Justin Rose (-8) and Bryson DeChambeau (-7) at the start of play Saturday.

He has been paired with four-time major winner Rory McIlroy in the penultimate grouping, and will tee off at 2:30 p.m. ET.

A two-time winner on the PGA Tour, Conners owns three top-10 finishes at Augusta National for his career.

Nick Taylor is coming off of a 1-under 72 on Friday for a share of 27th on the leaderboard.

The Winnipeg native made the cut by two strokes after the second round for just the second time in three career starts at Augusta National.

Fellow Canadians Mike Weir and Taylor Pendrith were unable to rebound after slow starts to the tournament, missing the cut by multiple strokes to miss out on the weekend.

Weir, the 2003 Masters champion, has now missed out on the weekend at Augusta for the fifth consecutive year at 4-over, while Pendrith had his first career start at the Masters end early at 8-over through 36 holes.

Track the scores of the Canadians in the field below, with the full leaderboard available here

Leader: Justin Rose (-8)