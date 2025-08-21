SCOREBOARD

Canadians Tracker: Taylor in contention at Tour Championship

The Tour Championship has arrived and all 30 players in the field enter this year's event on level footing in pursuit of the $10 million prize.

The starting strokes format has been eliminated and two Canadians are in the field from which a FedEx Cup champion will emerge. 

It's only the second time two Canadian golfers have made the 30-man field at the Tour Championship since the FedEx Cup debuted in 2007. Corey Conners and Nick Taylor, who both also made it to East Lake in 2023, have a shot at the $10 million prize and the all-important five-year PGA Tour exemption that comes along with it.

Taylor shot a 3-under 67 on Thursday and currently holds a share of 12th on the leaderboard at the season finale.

Hailing from Abbotsford, B.C., Taylor got off to a hot start three birdies across his first four holes, and was the tournament's solo leader at 5-under as he made the walk onto the ninth tee box. He would make bogey on the par-3 ninth and then dropped another shot on the par-4 13th to drop down to 3-under with five holes remaining.

The Washington Huskies alumni carded sixth birdie of the day on No. 15, but would give it back two holes later with a three-putt on the par-4 17th. He finished his day with a par on 18 to secure the opening-round 66 and position himself within striking distance ahead of Friday's action.

Conners did not quite enjoy the same success as Taylor on Thursday and ended an up-and-down showing with an even-70, good for a tie for 22nd in the 30-man field.

The Listowel, Ont. native bogeyed his first two holes of the day, but got back on track with a birdie at the par-4 third. He would add a birdie before making the turn to get back to even, and would get to red numbers on the day with another coming at the par-4 12th.

Unfortunately Conners would unravel shortly after with two dropped shots over a three-hole span, but salvaged his day with a birdie on the 17th.

Conners was snake-bitten by his putter in the opening round, a trend that has become all too familiar for the two-time PGA Tour winner this season. At the conclusion of his round, Conners ranked second-last in the field with -2.952 Strokes Gained: Putting after a promising day with his driver and iron play.

Here is a hole-by-hole look at their opening rounds.

Leader: Russell Henley (-7)

Nick Taylor's Tour Championship Scorecard

 
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18
Par 4 3 4 4 4 5 4 4 3 4 3 4 4 4 3 4 4 5
R1 4 2 3 3 4 4 4 3 4 4 3 4 5 4 2 4 5 5
Status E -1 -2 -3 -3 -4 -4 -5 -4 -4 -4 -4 -3 -3 -4 -4 -3 -3
 

 

Corey Conners' Tour Championship Scorecard

 
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18
Par 4 3 4 4 4 5 4 4 3 4 3 4 4 4 3 4 4 5
R1 5 2 3 4 4 4 4 4 3 4 3 3 4 5 3 5 3 5
Status +1 +2 +1 +1 +1 E E E E E E -1 -1 E E +1 E E
 

 

