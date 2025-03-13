Seven Canadians are in the field for The Players Championship, one of the marquee events of the PGA Tour season.

Corey Conners, Mackenzie Hughes, Taylor Pendrith, Nick Taylor, Adam Hadwin, Ben Silverman and Adam Svensson are all competing for The Players at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., featuring the iconic island green on No. 17.

Watch PGA Tour Live coverage right now on TSN2, TSN.ca and the TSN App, with bonus feeds available on TSN+.

The $25 million purse this week is the largest for any non-cumulative event on the PGA Tour season with $4.5 million going to the winter. Forty-eight of the top 50-ranked players on Tour are included in the tournament’s 144-player field.

Track the scores of the Canadians below, with the full leaderboard available here.

Leader: Camilo Villegas (-7)



The Players Championship - Canadian Scores Position Player Total Thru Round T5 Adam Hadwin -4 13 -4 T5 Taylor Pendrith -4 17* -4 T46 Corey Conners -1 F -1 T87 Mackenzie Hughes +1 F +1 T101 Nick Taylor +2 F +2 T113 Adam Svensson +3 F +3 T134 Ben Silverman +6 F +6

*Back nine start