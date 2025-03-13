Seven Canadians are in the field for The Players Championship, one of the marquee events of the PGA Tour season.

Corey Conners, Mackenzie Hughes, Taylor Pendrith, Nick Taylor, Adam Hadwin, Ben Silverman and Adam Svensson are all competing for The Players at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., featuring the iconic island green on No. 17.

Watch PGA Tour Live coverage right now on TSN2, TSN.ca and the TSN App, with bonus feeds available on TSN+.

The $25 million purse this week is the largest for any non-cumulative event on the PGA Tour season with $4.5 million going to the winter. Forty-eight of the top 50-ranked players on Tour are included in the tournament’s 144-player field.

Track the scores of the Canadians below, with the full leaderboard available here.



Canadian Players at The Players Championship Position Player Total Thru Round T26 Mackenzie Hughes E 6* E T26 Corey Conners E 7 E T26 Nick Taylor E 6* E T26 Adam Svensson +1 5* +1 T59 Ben Silverman +3 8 +3 - Taylor Pendrith 1:29pm ET -* - - Adam Hadwin 2:24pm ET - -

*Back nine start