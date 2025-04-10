Canadians Tracker: Weir, Conners, Pendrith on course in first round

Corey Conners, Nick Taylor, Taylor Pendrith, and 2003 Masters champion Mike Weir begin golf's major championship season in search of the famed Green Jacket.

This year's tournament will see 95 players, including each of the top 50 in the world, tee it up for the chance to etch their name into the sport's history and a share of the $20 million purse.

Watch coverage of the Masters LIVE NOW on TSN5, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

Track the scores of the Canadians in the field below, with the full leaderboard available here.

Leaders: Zach Johnson, Jhonattan Vegas, Nicolai Hojgaard, Chris Kirk, Noah Kent, Aaron Rai, Brian Harman (-2)

The 89th Masters - Canadian leaderboard