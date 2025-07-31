The Wyndham Championship is underway from Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, NC with Canadians Adam Hadwin, Adam Svensson, and Ben Silverman in the field and looking to make one final push for the top 70 in the season-long FedEx Cup standings.

The FedEx Cup playoffs tee off next week at the St. Jude Championship, with Hadwin (134), Svennson (162), and Silverman (163) all currently set to miss the three-leg postseason. All three golfers would need to win the event for the chance to move up into the top 70.

Not only are playoff chances on the line, but the trio will also be fighting to get into the top 100 and retain their Tour card for full exempt status in 2026. Players who finish from 100 to 125 on the FedEx Cup standings will retain conditional status and will be eligible to play in most events next season, while those outside of the top 125 will likely not be seeing starts at many of the stops on the PGA Tour's calendar.

You can watch how all of the action unfolds LIVE NOW with a subscription TSN+, or keep track of their rounds HERE on TSN.ca

Canadians at the Wyndham Championship - First Round