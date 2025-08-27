Keegan Bradley will not be a playing captain for the United States at the Ryder Cup.

Bradley opted against selecting himself as he rounded out his Ryder Cup squad on Wednesday, naming his six picks to the 12-man squad.

Joining the already qualified six players are Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Ben Griffin, Cameron Young, Patrick Cantlay and Sam Burns.

Bradley had the option of becoming the first captain to play at a Ryder Cup since Arnold Palmer in 1963.

A native of Woodstock, VT, Bradley had repeatedly indicated that he would only play should he earn an automatic berth. Bradley is currently the 13th-ranked golfer in the world and is coming off of a seventh-place finish at the Tour Championship this past weekend. The winner of the Travelers Championship in June, Bradley has seven top-10 finishes in 2025.

Bradley, whose exclusion from the 2023 Ryder Cup team by captain Zach Johnson was famously detailed in Netflix's Full Swing series, has previously played for the US in 2012 and 2014.

The 2025 Ryder Cup is set for Sept. 26 to 28 at the Black Course of Bethpage State Park in Farmingdale, NY.

Thomas, 32, has one win this season, taking his total to 16, and eight top-10 finishes. The Louisville native will play in his fourth Ryder Cup.

Morikawa, 28, has struggled in 2025, finishing in the top-10 just four times. The Los Angeles native has used five different caddies this season. Morikawa heads to his third Ryder Cup.

Griffin, 29, will make his Ryder Cup debut. The UNC product earned his first two career wins in 2025 and has 10 top-10 finishes.

Young, 29, is also a Ryder Cup debutant. The native of Scarborough, NY, has a victory at Bethpage Black at the 2017 New York State Open. A product of Wake Forest, Young notched his first career win in 2025 and has seven top-10 finishes.

Cantlay, 33, has eight career wins and five top-10 finishes in 2025. He heads to a third Ryder Cup after having previously competed in 2020 and 2023.

Burns, 29, played in the 2023 Ryder Cup. The native of Shreveport, LA, has five top-10 finishes in 2025.

The six captain's picks join World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, J.J. Spaun, Russell Henley, Harris English and the LIV Tour's Bryson DeChambeau.