MACAU, China (AP) — Carlos Ortiz of Mexico made two early birdies and pulled away Sunday for a 6-under 64 and a three-shot victory over Patrick Reed in the International Series Macau, his second Asian Tour title since joining LIV Golf.

Ortiz, Reed and Jason Kokrak — all with LIV Golf — were the top three players and earned spots in the British Open this summer. It will be the first major for Ortiz in two years.

Sergio Garcia finished fourth, one shot away from getting one of the International Finals Qualifying exemptions to the British Open.

Ortiz, who has one victory on LIV Golf, also won the International Series Oman a year ago. He finished at 22-under 258 at Macau Golf and Country Club and earned $360,000.

European tour

SINGAPORE (AP) — Richard Mansell of England claimed his first European title Sunday when he two-putted from about 100 feet for birdie on the 18th hole for a 6-under 66 and a one-shot victory in the Porsche Singapore Classic.

Mansell, who started the final round one shot behind, ran off five straight birdies on the front nine to take the lead. His final birdie gave him the title over Keita Nakajima of Japan, who closed with a 65.

The tournament was reduced to 54 holes because of rain that washed out play on Thursday.

Tom McKibbin of Northern Ireland, who gave up a PGA Tour card this year to join LIV Golf, had a 68 and tied for third with Adrien Saddier of France, who also shot 68.

Other tours

Quim Vidal of Spain closed with a 1-under 71 and defeated Joshua Berry with a birdie on the third playoff hole to win the Delhi Challenge for his fifth title on Europe’s Challenge tour. ... Mimi Rhodes of England won her first Ladies European Tour title with a 2-under 69 for a two-shot victory over Kirsten Rudgeley of Australia in the Ford Women’s NSW Open. ... James Conran closed with a 7-under 65 for a one-shot victory in the Heritage Classic on the PGA Tour of Australasia. ... George Coetzee shot 3-under 69 and won The Serengeti Playoffs by three shots over Daniel van Tonder on the Sunshine Tour of South Africa.

