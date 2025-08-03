Caledon, Ontario – In just his fourth career start on PGA TOUR Americas, rookie Carson Bacha broke through in style, winning the Osprey Valley Open presented by Votorantim Cimentos – CBM Aggregates in a playoff over Jay Card III. The 23-year-old fired a bogey-free 7-under 64 in Sunday’s final round to post 23-under 261, erasing a two-stroke deficit to 54-hole leader Davis Lamb and forcing extra holes. Bacha sealed the win on the second playoff hole – the par-4 18th – marking the third playoff of the PGA TOUR Americas season.

With the win, Bacha becomes the second rookie to earn a PGA TOUR Americas title this season, joining Dillon Stewart who won the Bromont Open presented by Desjardins. He also etches his name into the tournament record books with the lowest 72-hole total in the event’s history at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley’s Heathlands Course.

Bacha, a native of York, Pennsylvania, turned professional this summer after finishing No. 14 in the 2025 PGA TOUR University Ranking, earning exempt status for the North America Swing. Bacha showed glimpses of promise in his early starts, highlighted by a solo-third finish at the Bromont Open. Though he missed the cut in his other two appearances, he put it all together this week in Caledon, delivering four strong rounds to capture his first professional win.

With the win, Bacha vaults from No. 46 to No. 7 in the Fortinet Cup standings, positioning himself inside the coveted top 10. At the conclusion of the season-ending Fortinet Cup Championship, the top 10 players will earn Korn Ferry Tour membership for the 2026 season.

Bacha’s rise has been a testament to persistence and late-season performance. After spending most of his senior year outside the top 25 of the PGA TOUR University Ranking, he surged in the spring with a T3 at the Amer Ari Invitational and a solo-second at the Southern Highlands Collegiate. Three additional top-10 finishes helped him climb to No. 14 by season’s end.

He played five seasons at Auburn University (2020-25), where he played a key role in the Tigers’ historic run to the 2024 NCAA Championship – the program’s first national title. Bacha helped secure the team’s quarterfinal match win over No. 3 Virginia with a 2&1 victory in his singles match.

The PGA TOUR Americas schedule continues next week at the BioSteel Championship at Ambassador Golf Club in Windsor, Ontario, the final stop in a three-week stretch of events.