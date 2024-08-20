CentrePort Canada Rail Park Manitoba Open - Pre-Tournament Notes

Players to Watch

A.J. Ewart (Canada) – Ewart moved up to 14th in the Fortinet Cup points list after his win at the Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open; A member of Team Canada, Ewart earned exempt status through the 2025 Latin America Swing after his maiden victory

Barend Botha (South Africa) – Botha earned his second professional win at the BioSteel Championship in his third PGA TOUR Americas start; A native of George, South Africa, Botha earned exempt status for the North America Swing after earning medalist honors at PGA TOUR Americas Q-School and is currently No. 4 on the Fortinet Cup points list

Johnny Keefer (United States) – Keefer has six top-10’s, including four runner-up finishes in seven professional starts; Keefer finished No. 25 in the 2024 PGA TOUR University ranking and is currently No. 2 in the points list

Michael Brennan (United States) – Brennan finished T5 in Saskatchewan and has finished in the top-10 in three of his last five starts; Brennan earned exempt status for the North America Swing after finishing No. 12 in the 2024 PGA TOUR University ranking

Joey Savoie (Canada) – Savoie finished T4 at the 2023 CentrePort Canada Rail Park Manitoba (CCRP) Open; Savoie is currently No. 18 in the points list

Matthew Anderson (Canada) – The Mississauga, Ontario native and Team Canada member maintains his hold of the No. 1 spot in the Fortinet Cup points list heading into Winnipeg; Anderson has finished in the top-20 in four of his last five starts, including a T2 finish at the BioSteel Championship

Julián Etulain (Argentina) – Currently No. 17 in the points list, Etulain returns to Southwood Golf & Country Club after finishing as the low-Latin at the 2023 CCRP Manitoba Open

Tournament History

The CentrePort Canada Rail Park Manitoba Open returns to Southwood Golf & Country Club for the fifth time following Hayden Springer’s win in 2023. In addition to Springer, current PGA TOUR members Tom Hoge (1st/2011), C.T. Pan (1st/2015) and Parker Coody (1st/2022) are past champions of the CCRP Manitoba Open.

This week’s field includes six players who finished inside the top-10 at the 2023 CCRP Manitoba Open: Sam Choi (3rd), Johnny Travale (T4), Joey Savoie (T4), Charles Wang (T4), Chris Crisologo (8th) and Brian Carlson (T9).

Fortinet Cup Overview

The CentrePort Canada Rail Park Manitoba Open is the eigth stop of the North America Swing, and the 14th event of the season. The 10-event North America Swing is comprised of nine events in Canada and one in the United States.

After the North America Swing’s ninth event (CRMC Championship presented by Gertens, Aug. 29-Sept. 1), the top 120 players in the Fortinet Cup will be exempt into the Fortinet Cup Championship (Sept. 5-8), the final event of the season. The season will conclude in Caledon, Ontario at TPC Toronto with the top 10 players in the Fortinet Cup earning exempt membership for the 2025 Korn Ferry Tour season.

PGA TOUR Americas – 2024 Season Summary

Up to 15 Korn Ferry Tour cards are on the line during the 2024 PGA TOUR Americas season – five conditional memberships will go to the top players from the Latin America (Matthew Anderson, Harry Hillier) and North America (3) Swings, and the top 10 players in the season-long Fortinet Cup points list will earn exempt membership.