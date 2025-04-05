RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil – PGA TOUR Americas veteran Chris Francoeur holds a one stroke after posting a 5-under 66 in the third round of the 70th ECP Brazil Open at the Rio Olympic Golf Course. Francoeur holds sole possession of the 54-hole lead for the first time in his career.

After a bogey on the second hole, Francoeur settled in and turned in 16 holes of bogey-free golf with five birdies to finish his round. Through three rounds, Francoeur has only made two bogeys, tied for the second lowest amount in the field. This is the first time since the 2024 BioSteel Championship that Francoeur has carded three consecutive sub-70 rounds.

Wil Gibson (2nd), Ben Warian (T3), Maxwell Moldovan (T3), George Markham (T3) and Drew Nesbitt (T3) all sit within two strokes of Francoeur.

Francoeur played collegiately at the University of Rhode Island, where he competed on the Rams varsity golf team from 2017-2021. After finishing his collegiate career, Francoeur earned status on PGA TOUR Canada for the 2023 season, where he made eight cuts in 10 starts in his first season on a PGA TOUR-sanctioned circuit. Francoeur made nine cuts in 16 starts with four top-25s last season, highlighted by a T7 finish at the Times Colonist Victoria Open presented by Andrew Sheret Limited.

Final round tee times will run from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. off the Nos. 1 and 10 tees, with Francoeur, Warian and Gibson making up the final group off of No. 1.