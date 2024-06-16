Nick Taylor and Corey Conners will represent Canada in men's golf at the 2024 Paris Olympics later this summer.

Conners needed to finish 11th or better at this weekend's U.S. Open to claim his spot on the Olympic team. He shot an even-par final round Sunday at Pinehurst, putting himself at even for the week in a tie for ninth.

Headed into the week, Taylor and Adam Hadwin were ranked 32nd and 35th, respectively, in Official World Golf Rankings, with the two highest-ranked Canadian players following the U.S. Open qualifying for Paris. Taylor and Hadwin each missed the cut and Conners, who came into the week 46th, bumped his ranking up enough to get inside Hadwin's.

Taylor Pendrith, who came into the week 65th in the world, finished the week in a tie for 16th at 3-over. He needed to finish third or better this weekend to pass Hadwin.

Conners, Pendrith and Surrey, B.C.'s Adam Hadwin were the three Canadian players to make the cut this weekend at Pinehurst. Svensson finished 12-over for the week in a tie for 56th.

More to come.