Canadian Corey Conners turned in one of the best rounds of the week at Royal Portrush Saturday, firing a 5-under 66 on moving day at The Open Championship.

The round put Conners into a tie for 10th, six shots back of leader Scottie Scheffler, who was set to begin his third round later in the day. Matt Fitzpatrick sits one back at 9-under, with Brian Harman and Li Haotong tied for third two shots back.

Conners made just one bogey compared to six birdies, punctuated by a long putt for birdie on the 18th hole to close out his day. He was the lone Canadian to make the cut this week in Northern Ireland.

The Listowel, Ont. native has improved throughout his three rounds at The Open. He was 3-over in his opening round but rebounded Friday to make the cut on the number after a 2-under 69 Friday. Now after his solid round Saturday, he's near the top of the leaderboard.

Nick Taylor (Abbotsford, B.C.), Taylor Pendrith (Richmond Hill, Ont.) and Mackenzie Hughes (Dundas, Ont.) were the other Canadians in the field but were unable to make the cut.

