Del Solar shoots record 57 on Korn Ferry stop in Colombia
Cristobal Del Solar - Getty Images
Published
Cristobal Del Solar tied the all-time mark for the lowest score in a professional golf round on Thursday.
The 30-year-old Chilean shot a 57 in the opening round of the Korn Ferry Tour's Astara Golf Championship in Bogota, Colombia.
The round was the lowest ever in a PGA-sanctioned event.
The previous Korn Ferry record was a 58 shot by Germany's Stephen Jaeger at the 2016 Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae near San Francisco.
Del Solar missed a 15-foot birdie on 18 for a 56. He finished his round with two eagles, nine birdies and no bogeys.
A Florida State product, Del Solar is looking for his first Korn Ferry win, having previously won four events on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica.