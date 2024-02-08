Cristobal Del Solar tied the all-time mark for the lowest score in a professional golf round on Thursday.

The 30-year-old Chilean shot a 57 in the opening round of the Korn Ferry Tour's Astara Golf Championship in Bogota, Colombia.

The round was the lowest ever in a PGA-sanctioned event.

The previous Korn Ferry record was a 58 shot by Germany's Stephen Jaeger at the 2016 Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae near San Francisco.

Del Solar missed a 15-foot birdie on 18 for a 56. He finished his round with two eagles, nine birdies and no bogeys.

A Florida State product, Del Solar is looking for his first Korn Ferry win, having previously won four events on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica.