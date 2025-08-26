CRMC Championship pre-tournament notes

PGA TOUR Americas 2025 Season: 13th of 16 events

Segment II: 7th of 10 events

Fortinet Cup Points: 500 (winner)

Purse: $225,000 ($40,500 winner)

Field Summary (As of 8/26/2025)

156 players from 18 countries

118 – United States

11 – Canada

6 – Argentina

3 – China

2 – Australia, Colombia, Norway, England

1 – Cayman Islands, Costa Rica, Chinese Taipei, Germany, India, Ireland, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Philippines, Scotland

Players to Watch

Michael Brennan (United States) – A Fortinet Ambassador and the No. 1 player in the Fortinet Cup Points List, Brennan claimed his first win as a professional at the BioSteel Championship, where he cruised to a five-stroke victory. Brennan will make his second start at the CRMC Championship presented by Northern Pacific Center, after making his tournament debut in 2023.

Dillon Stewart (United States) – After earning status on a PGA TOUR-sanctioned circuit for the first time through PGA TOUR Americas Q-School, Stewart won the Bromont Open presented by Desjardins in his second start in North America. The Oklahoma State alum followed up his win with a T5 finish at the Commissionaires Ottawa Open presented by Lépine Apartments. Stewart is currently the No. 10 player in the Fortinet Cup.

Carson Bacha (United States) – After finishing 15th in the PGA TOUR University Class of 2025, Bacha claimed his first win as a professional in his fourth start on PGA TOUR Americas at the Osprey Valley Open presented by Votorantim Cimentos - CBM Aggregates. Bacha also registered a solo-third at the Bromont Open presented by Desjardins and is currently the No. 9 player in the Fortinet Cup points list.

Davis Lamb (United States) – Currently the No. 2 player in the Fortinet Cup, Lamb has registered five top-10s this season, which includes a win at the Inter Rapidisimo Golf Championship in Colombia. Lamb will be making his third start at the CRMC Championship presented by Northern Pacific Center, and his first since 2023.

Jackson Buchanan (United States) – The No. 12 player in the PGA TOUR University Class of 2025, Buchanan has steadily climbed up the points list since making his PGA TOUR Americas debut at the Explore NB Open. In six starts, Buchanan has only missed one cut, and has finished in the top-10 in back-to-back events, highlighted by a T3 finish at the Manitoba Open. With his performance at Breezy Bend Country Club, Buchanan heads to Brainerd as the No. 32 player in the Fortinet Cup points list.

Derek Hitchner (United States) – A Minneapolis native, Hitchner will make his third start at Cragun’s since beginning his professional career in 2023. Hitchner struggled in the beginning of the North America Swing, but registered a T14 at the BioSteel Championship and currently sits at No. 61 in the Fortinet Cup Points List.

A.J. Ewart (Canada) – In 11 starts this season, Ewart has registered three top-10s and is currently No. 23 in the Fortinet Cup points list. Ewart’s best finish of the North America Swing came at the Commissionaires Ottawa Open presented by Lépine Apartments, where he finished T10.

Tournament History

Cragun’s Resort hosts the CRMC Championship presented by Northern Pacific Center at the Cragun’s Legacy Course for the fourth time since 2022. Notable past participants include current Korn Ferry Tour No. 1 and 2024 Fortinet Cup Champion Johnny Keefer, Neal Shipley, Hayden Springer, and PGA TOUR member and 2022 champion Jake Knapp.

Fortinet Cup Overview

The CRMC Championship presented by Northern Pacific Center is the seventh event of the North America Swing, and the 156-player field features all 12 tournament winners from this season and all of the players in the top-10 of the Fortinet Cup points list. Additionally, 13 members of the PGA TOUR University Class of 2025 and 51 exempt members from PGA TOUR Americas Q-School are in the field this week.

PGA TOUR Americas – 2025 Season Summary

Up to 15 Korn Ferry Tour cards for 2026 are on the line during the 2025 PGA TOUR Americas season – five conditional memberships will go to the top players from Segment I (John Marshall Butler, Davis Lamb) and Segment II (3), and the top 10 players in the season-long Fortinet Cup points list will earn exempt membership on Korn Ferry Tour next season.

Latin America Swing – Segment I

93 Abierto Telecom del Centro presentado por Zurich (March 27-30)

Winner: Ryan Grider

70th ECP Brazil Open (April 3-6)

Winner: Maxwell Moldovan

Kia Open (April 24-27)

Winner: Jay Card III

Diners Club Peru Open (May 1-4)

Winner: Hunter Wolcott

Bupa Championship (May 8-11)

Winner: J.M. Butler

Inter Rapidisimo Golf Championship (May 22-25)

Winner: Davis Lamb

North America Swing – Segment II

Explore NB Open (July 3-6)

Winner: David Perkins

Bromont Open (July 10-13)

Winner: Dillon Stewart

Commissionaires Ottawa Open (July 24-27)

Winner: Brett White

Osprey Valley Open presented by Votorantim Cimentos – CBM Aggregates (July 31-August 3)

Winner: Carson Bacha

BioSteel Championship (August 7-10)

Winner: Michael Brennan

Manitoba Open (August 21-24)

Winner: Theo Humphrey

13. CRMC Championship presented by Northern Pacific Center (August 28-31)

14. ATB Classic (September 11-14)

15. Times Colonist Victoria Open presented by Andrew Sheret Limited (September 18-21)

16. Fortinet Cup Championship (September 25-28)