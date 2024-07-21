TROON, Scotland (AP) — Dan Brown’s mates have been partying this week as the unheralded Englishman dared to challenge for the British Open title.

He might finally join them in a drink Sunday after finishing his debut major tournament in a tie for 10th place at Royal Troon.

The 29-year-old Brown’s performance also earned him qualification to next year’s Open, at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland, and a paycheck of $317,534.

“At the minute it’s probably a little bit more disappointment, but when I reflect on it, I’ll be obviously very pleased,” he said.

Brown was the surprise leader after the opening round and stuck around among the leaders until Sunday, when he shot a 3-over 74 with five bogeys on the front nine. He finished on even par, nine shots behind champion Xander Schauffele.

On Sunday, he was paired with world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler.

“I struggled on the front nine really. The right-to-left wind I couldn’t really get to grips with that, but then felt a lot more comfortable when the wind was off the left on the back nine,” Brown said.

Coming into Troon, Brown failed to make the cut in seven straight tournaments dating to March but clinched his spot at the Open at a qualifying event in West Lancashire this month.

A knee injury had slowed the one-time winner on the European tour.

The top-10 finish to assure qualification for Portrush was on his mind Sunday.

“Obviously, I took myself out of it quite early. So that was playing on my mind a little bit. But still didn’t really affect me in terms of hitting shots and what have you,” he said.

Brown had tried to be discreet smoking cigarettes during his rounds, which he called a bad habit.

What next?

“Might have potentially like a little bit of a holiday for just three or four days and then get back to work," he said. “I’m not sure.”

___

