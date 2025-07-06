Fredericton, New Brunswick – David Perkins secured his first PGA TOUR-sanctioned win at the 2025 Explore NB Open after carding a 4-under 67 in the final round to preserve a one-stroke victory at Mactaquac Golf Course.

Perkins, who earned status for the first time on a PGA TOUR-sanctioned tour in 2024 after getting through PGA TOUR Americas Q-School, finished as the No. 28 player in the 2024 Fortinet Cup to retain status for the 2025 Latin America Swing. After nearly breaking through at the Diners Club Peru Open, where he was the runner-up, Perkins claimed his first title in New Brunswick.

“I don't think it set in yet,” Perkins said after his win. “I'm sure I'll have some emotions later, maybe when I talk to family… I mean, I feel incredible, it feels awesome to get the job done… It felt great to have another chance right off the bat in Canada and get this one done.”

The Illinois State alum entered the week as the No. 8 player in the Fortinet Cup and moves to the No. 1 spot in the season-long points list after his victory. Perkins joins Ryan Grider and J.M. Butler as players to occupy the No. 1 spot in the Fortinet Cup.

“It's awesome, man, to get it done,” Perkins said after taking over the No. 1 spot in the Fortinet Cup. “Like I said, it's kind of set in now, but you always wonder if you're able to get it done. I know I was able to get in contention a lot if I played well. I had the nerves out there, I had some shaking going on, I had to control it, but it feels amazing, and to be No. 1 in the points is obviously huge. I'm sure it will help me free up when I get into contention again.”

Kinney registered his second top-10 of the season, and moves from No. 47 to No. 14 in the Fortinet Cup. Drew Nesbitt also moves into the top-20 for the first time this season, and checks in at No. 18 after a solo 3rd place finish.

Perkins is expected to be in the field next week at the Bromont Open presented by Desjardins at Golf Chateau-Bromont, from July 10-13.