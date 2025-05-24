Davis Lamb holds the clubhouse lead by five strokes at the Inter Rapidisimo Golf Championship after carding a 4-under 68 in the second round on Saturday.

After a blistering 11-under 61 that included three eagles and no bogeys in the first round, Lamb carded a second straight mistake free scorecard. In 36 holes of tournament play, Lamb carded three eagles, nine birdies and no bogeys.

With a win, Lamb would move from No. 24 to No. 2 in the Fortinet Cup and would secure membership on PGA TOUR Americas through the 2026 Latin America Swing. After the conclusion of the final round in Colombia, the top-60 players in the Fortinet Cup will earn exempt status for the North America Swing. Midway through the second round, five players who started the week outside of the top-60 are projected to move inside the threshold.

After first round play resumed at 6:45 a.m. local time Saturday, the PGA TOUR Americas Rules Committee determined that there would not be enough time to complete 54-holes and announced that the Inter Rapidisimo Golf Championship would be contested as a 36-hole event.

First-round play was scheduled to begin at 6:35 a.m. local time Thursday, but due to unplayable course conditions caused by rain in areas surrounding the golf course, the start of competition play was delayed until 1:10 p.m. local time on Friday.

Second round play was suspended on Saturday at 5:59 p.m. local time due to darkness, with 24 players midway through their rounds. Twenty-two groups consisting of 64 players were unable to start their second rounds on Saturday.

Second round play will resume with players in position at 6:45 a.m. local time.