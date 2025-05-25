Bogotá, Colombia – Davis Lamb finished on top of the leaderboard at the Inter Rapidisimo Golf Championship after two rounds, fending off Abel Gallegos by one stroke.

After a blistering 11-under 61 that included three eagles and no bogeys in the first round, Lamb carded a second straight mistake free scorecard. In 36 holes of tournament play, Lamb carded three eagles, nine birdies and no bogeys. Lamb moves from No. 24 to No. 2 in the Fortinet Cup after his week at Club El Rincón de Cajicá.

Lamb officially secured the No. 2 spot in the Fortinet Cup through the Latin America Swing, which earns him conditional Korn Ferry Tour membership in 2026. After the conclusion of the final round in Colombia, the top-60 players in the Fortinet Cup will earn exempt status for the North America Swing. In total, six players who started the week outside of the top-60 moved inside that threshold.

After earning Korn Ferry Tour membership by virtue of his third place finish in the 2023 Fortinet Cup points list on PGA TOUR Canada, Lamb has now put himself in strong position heading into the North America Swing. Lamb only trails current Fortinet Cup No. 1 John Marshall Butler by 51 points.

In addition to the top-60 players in the Fortinet Cup retaining membership for the remainder of the 2025 season, players 61-80 from the Latin America swing will hold conditional membership for the North America Swing. Additionally, the top-11 players from each of the five PGA TOUR Americas Mid-Season Q-School sites, and finishers 11-25 in the PGA TOUR University Class of 2025 will earn exempt membership for the North America Swing.

Lamb is expected to be in the field at the first event of the North America Swing, the Explore NB Open in Fredericton, New Brunswick, which will run from July 3-6 at Mactaquac Golf Course.