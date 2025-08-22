Deng Tracker: 15-year-old Calgary native falls back after uneven second round

While eyes of many fans were on star Brooke Henderson, it was 15-year-old amateur Aphrodite Deng that finished as the low Canadian Thursday at the CPKC Women's Open.

Deng, who shot a 5-under 66 to sit tied for second on Thursday, looked to continue her impressive start at the Mississaugua Golf and Country Club.

As the field chased leader Akie Awai, Deng reached a low score of 7-under with a pair of birdies on the front-nine but faltered as her round went on. After a bogey on the par 4 second, the 15-year-old followed up with a double on 3 and another bogey on the fourth to leave her at 3-under.

She finished the round at 2-over for the day and sits in a tie for 13th at 3-under for the tournament.

In July, Deng became the first Canadian to win the U.S. Girls' Junior Championship which helped earn her an exemption into the CPKC Women's Open.

Brooke Henderson, of Smiths Falls, Ont., came roaring into contention in Friday's round, posting a strong 5-under 66 to move to 5-under for the tournament and into a tie for sixth place.

Track Deng's second round with a hole-by-hole look below.

Leader: Akie Iwai (-9)