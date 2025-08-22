Deng Tracker: Can the 15-year-old build on spectacular start?

While eyes of many fans were on star Brooke Henderson, it was 15-year-old amateur Aphrodite Deng that finished as the low Canadian Thursday at the CPKC Women's Open.

Deng, who shot a 5-under 66 to sit tied for second on Thursday, is heading back on to the course at the Mississagua Golf and Country Club looking to continue her impressive start.

The Calgary native remains the low Canadian, though Henderson has surged up the leaderboard into a tie for 11th as she sits 3-under Friday after an even-par opening round.

In July, Deng became the first Canadian to win the U.S. Girls' Junior Championship which helped earn her an exemption into the CPKC Women's Open.

Brooke Henderson, of Smiths Falls, Ont. posted an even-71 round after four birdies and four bogeys.

Track Deng's second round with a hole-by-hole look below.

Leader: Akie Iwai (-7)