Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open first round notes

WASKESIU LAKE, Saskatchewan – Team Canada member A.J. Ewart holds the 18-hole lead for the first time in his career after carding a 7-under 63 in the first round of the Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open presented by Lake Country Co-op. Six players are tied for second in 6-under 64 and trail Ewart by one stroke heading into Friday’s second round.

On virtue of a sponsor exemption, A.J. Ewart found himself a spot in this week’s field and made his fifth start of the PGA TOUR Americas season in Saskatchewan. The 25-year-old initially made his Tour debut at the Explore NB Open last month via sponsor exemption, and used this appearance to top-25 his way into the Bromont Open the following week. Although three consecutive missed cuts were the outcomes since Bromont, Ewart learned lessons along the way, including the opportunity to caddie for Fortinet Cup No. 1 and fellow Team Canada member Matthew Anderson at the BioSteel Championship two weeks ago.

“I caddied for Matthew two weeks ago. He’s been awesome. I kind of struggled a little bit and he has helped me out. It was nice to be able to be on his bag and see how he goes about things,” said Ewart on caddying for Matthew Anderson in Windsor. “I was in the game without actually being in it, I was seeing areas where I could improve or what I need to work on. Just hanging around a guy like Matthew, obviously he’s doing well, he’s always there for me and I really appreciate him. I learned a lot.”

Ewart has been a part of Team Canada since 2017 when he first joined the team’s amateur squad. Following his time with the team in 2017-18, he rejoined the amateur squad once again in 2022 before joining Team Canada in 2023-24. Fellow Team Canada members account for a total of 12 players in this week’s field, as Piercen Hunt and Jimmy Jones fall inside the top-10 with Ewart after the first round.

Prior to turning professional in 2023, Ewart attended Division II Barry University and played four seasons of collegiate golf in Miami Shores, Florida. In his four years, Ewart won a school-record 14 times and notably broke the previous record held by fellow Canadian and current PGA TOUR player Adam Svensson. In Ewart’s junior season alone, he accounted for seven victories and tied Svensson’s record of single victories in a season. Following that season, Ewart won the Jack Nicklaus Award as the top player in Division II golf.

Upon completion of college, Ewart earned status on PGA TOUR Canada through Q-School, and by registering only three made cuts in nine starts, finished No. 89 in the Fortinet Cup. His career-best finish came at the 2023 ATB Classic on PGA TOUR Canada where he finished tied for 16th at 9-under. Now, just over a year later, Ewart carded his career-low score in 7-under 63 and holds the 18-hole lead.

Second-round tee times begin at 7:30 a.m. MT and will run until 2:40 p.m. MT off the Nos. 1 and 10 tees on Friday.

About A.J. Ewart (1st/-7)

Age: 25

Birthplace: Coquitlam, Canada

Residence: Coquitlam, Canada

College: Barry University

Fortinet Cup (start of week): 169th

- Made his fifth start on PGA TOUR Americas this week and gained entry to the field via sponsor exemption; best finish came at his Tour debut at the Explore NB Open (T25/-14)

- Has been a member of Golf Canada since 2017; initially joined the team’s amateur squad from 2017-18 and 2022, and most recently became a part of Team Canada for 2023-24

- Played four seasons at Division II Barry University (2019-23); won a school-record 14 times, breaking the previous record held by fellow-Canadian and current PGA TOUR player Adam Svensson

- Tied Adam Svensson’s school record of seven victories in a season during his junior year in 2022; finished inside the top-15 in each tournament appearance this season (13)

- Was just the second Division II player ever to win the Golfstat Cup, finishing the year with a 69.78 scoring average

- Won the Jack Nicklaus Award as the top player in Division II golf as a junior

Competition Notes

Course Setup: Par 70 / 6,781 yards; R1 average: 69.93

Weather: Partly cloudy with a high of 73. Wind from the northwest at 3-9 mph with gusts up to 22 mph.

- Team Canada member A.J. Ewart (1st/-7) holds the 18-hole lead/co-lead for the first time in his career, and gained entry to this week’s field via sponsor exemption

- Willy Pumarol (T14/-4) finished the first round as the low Latin in 4-under 66

- Ewart (1st/-7) leads three Canadians in the top 10: Piercen Hunt (T8/-5) and Jimmy Jones (T8/-5)

- Chris Crisologo (T25/-3) recorded the fifth ace of the PGA TOUR Americas season on No. 17 – the 134-yard par 3

- Hunter Epson carded a 1-under 69 and is tied for 53rd; he is the only Monday Qualifier who shot under-par in the first round

- Saskatoon-local and sponsor exemption Kade Johnson is tied for 74th in even-par

- Hole No. 3 – the 488-yard par 4 – is the most challenging hole at Elk Ridge Resort; averaging a +.330