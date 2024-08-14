Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open - Pre-Tournament Notes

Players to Watch

Barend Botha (South Africa) – Enters the week with two victories in three starts after winning in back-to-back weeks at the Commissionaires Ottawa Open and the BioSteel Championship; is currently No. 4 in the Fortinet Cup

Johnny Keefer (United States) – In his sixth start, registered his fifth top-10 and third runner-up finish of the season at the BioSteel Championship; moved to No. 2 in the Fortinet Cup

Matthew Anderson (Canada) – Recorded his second top-10 of the North America Swing with a runner-up finish at the BioSteel Championship; reclaimed the No. 1 position in the Fortinet Cup after a T19 finish at the Commissionaires Ottawa Open

Chris Korte (United States) – Returns to the Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open for the second consecutive year after finishing runner-up in 2023

Andres Gallegos (Argentina) – Recorded his best showing of the season at the BioSteel Championship and tied with Luis Gerardo Garza as the low Latin (T11/-19)

Joey Savoie (Canada) – Enters the week No. 16 in the Fortinet Cup after tying his season-best finish at the BioSteel Championship (T4/-24); is currently on a 95-hole bogey-free streak

Neal Shipley (United States) – Will be making his second start on PGA TOUR Americas since his professional debut at The Beachlands Victoria Open in June; has made five consecutive TOUR starts since his pro debut, and claimed low-amateur honors at The Masters and U.S. Open

Harry Hillier (New Zealand) – Posted his best showing of the North America Swing at the BioSteel Championship (T11/-19) and resides inside the top 10 of the Fortinet Cup at No. 6

Ty Campbell (Canada) – A Saskatoon native who will be making his first start on PGA TOUR Americas through this week’s Monday Qualifier; played five events on PGA TOUR Canada in 2023

The Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open presented by Lake Country Co-op returns to Elk Ridge Resort for the fourth consecutive year. Notably, the No. 1 finisher in the PGA TOUR University Class of 2021 and current Korn Ferry Tour member John Pak won the event last year.

This week’s field includes five players who finished inside the top-10 at the 2023 Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open presented by Lake Country Co-op: Chris Korte (T2), Devon Bling (T8), Gavin Hall (T8), Brandon Hoelzer (T8), and Noah Steele (T8).

Fortinet Cup Overview

The Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open presented by Lake Country Co-op is the seventh stop of the North America Swing, and the 13th event of the season. The 10-event North America Swing is comprised of nine events in Canada and one in the United States.

After the North America Swing’s ninth event (CRMC Championship presented by Gertens, Aug. 29-Sept. 1), the top 120 players in the Fortinet Cup will be exempt into the Fortinet Cup Championship (Sept. 5-8), the final event of the season. The season will conclude in Caledon, Ontario at TPC Toronto with the top 10 players in the Fortinet Cup earning exempt membership for the 2025 Korn Ferry Tour season.

PGA TOUR Americas – 2024 Season Summary

Up to 15 Korn Ferry Tour cards are on the line during the 2024 PGA TOUR Americas season – five conditional memberships will go to the top players from the Latin America (Matthew Anderson, Harry Hillier) and North America (3) Swings, and the top 10 players in the season-long Fortinet Cup points list will earn exempt membership.