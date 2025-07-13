Final round of Bromont Open suspended, will resume Monday 

Bromont, Québec – Final-round play was suspended at the Bromont Open presented by Desjardins at 6:45 p.m. local time due to dangerous weather in the areas surrounding the golf course. Play was officially suspended for the day at 7:15 p.m., with play expected to resume at 6:45 a.m. on Monday.

Dillon Stewart holds a two-stroke lead over Davis Lamb with one hole to play, and will resume his final round on the No. 18 tee on Monday morning. In total, two groups consisting of six players will return to Golf Château-Bromont on Monday to compete their final rounds.

Stewart held the 36 and 54-hole co-lead, and is in search of his first career PGA TOUR-sanctioned win, after earning PGA TOUR America status for the first time through PGA TOUR Americas Q-School this past May.

In his PGA TOUR Americas debut, Stewart finished T9 at the Explore NB Open. With a win, Stewart would move from T73, to No. 9 in the Fortinet Cup points list.