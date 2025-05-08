First-Round Notes: Bupa Championship

Mexico City, Mexico – John Marshall Butler holds sole possession of the lead midway through the first round of the Bupa Championship after carding an 8-under 64 at Club de Golf Mexico on Thursday. First-round play was suspended at 5:39 p.m. local time due to inclement weather and lightning in areas surrounding the course.

Butler started his round even through his first seven holes but played the last 11 at 8-under. After starting on No. 10, Butler capitalized on the par-5s, making eagle on Nos. 17, 2, and 6. In his second year as a professional, Butler has not finished outside the top 20 when he’s made the cut. The Auburn University alum has played the weekend in three of his four starts in 2025.

After missing the cut at the KIA Open, Butler responded with his best finish as a professional at the Diners Club Peru Open, where he finished T3. He jumped from No. 30 to No. 12 in the Fortinet Cup points list after his performance in Peru.

Due to the suspension of play, 66 players making up 22 groups are expected to resume first-round play in position at 7:00 a.m. local time on Friday. Second-round play is scheduled to start at 9:50 a.m. local time.

About J.M. Butler (1st/-8) :

In nine events played in 2024, Butler made six cuts, highlighted by two top-25 finishes, including a T5 finish at the Times Colonist Victoria Open presented by Andrew Sheret Limited

Finished No. 80 in the 2024 Fortinet Cup standings, securing exempt membership for the 2025 Latin America Swing

Played collegiately at Auburn (2020-24) and served as the team captain of the Tigers 2024 National Championship team

Was named Second Team All-SEC, PING All-Region and PING Honorable Mention All-America in his senior season at Auburn

Competition Notes:

Course Setup: Par 72 / 7,349 yards; R1 average: 71.173*

Weather: Cloudy with a high of 84. Wind from the east at 2-8 mph with gusts up to 24 mph.

Three countries are represented in the top-5 and ties: United States (3), Norway (1) and Canada (1)

A.J. Ewart is the low-Canadian midway through the first round after carding an opening round 6-under 66

Willy Pumarol (Dominican Republic) is the low-Latin after Thursday (-5/67)

Hole 4 – the 468-yard par 4, is playing as the toughest hole midway through the first round (+0.302)