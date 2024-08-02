Five golfers share lead at BioSteel Championship

WINDSOR, Ontario – Joey Savoie, Chris Crawford, Will Cannon, Ian Holt and Matthew Anderson share the lead through the second round of the BioSteel Championship. Cannon had the low round of the day after carding a career-low 9-under at Ambassador Golf Club. Play was suspended midway through the second round at 12:22 p.m. EDT due to inclement weather, and resumed at 3:43 p.m.

After starting his round off the No. 1 tee, Cannon birdied his first five holes enroute to a career-best day. Cannon earned exempt status for the North America Swing after finishing T3 at the Dothan, Alabama PGA TOUR Americas Q-School site.

Savoie carded a 6-under 64 in the second round to hold a share of the clubhouse lead. Savoie has not made a bogey through 36-hole and has poured in 12 birdies and an eagle. Despite not feeling his best, Savoie was able to right the ship and turn in a solid round.

“Every tournament you’re going to get one of those rounds where you feel uncomfortable,” Savoie said. “I think today especially on the front-nine that was my case. I kept sticking to my process and didn’t try to reinvent the wheel… I started gaining momentum… I’m happy I got 6-under down.”

Savoie finished T6 at the Commissionaires Ottawa Open last week, his best finish of the North America swing, and has not missed a cut since Latin America.

After a bogey on his opening hole, Chris Crawford responded with six birdies and an eagle to cap off a 7-under 63. Holt is currently 8-under with three holes left to play in the second round and holds a share of the lead for the first time since his win at the Explore NB Open. Anderson has made 16 birdies, the most in the field, through 34 holes.

Play was suspended at 8:39 p.m. due to darkness with 20 groups yet to finish. The second round of the 2024 BioSteel Championship will resume at 8:30 a.m. EDT on Saturday, with third-round tee times starting at approximately 11:00 a.m. EDT and running until 1:00 p.m. off the No. 1 and 10 tees.