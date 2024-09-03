Fortinet Cup Championship pre-tournament notes

PGA TOUR Americas 2024 Season: 16th of 16 events

North America Swing: 10th of 10 events

Fortinet Cup Points: 600 (winner)

Purse: $225,000 ($40,500 winner)

Field Summary (as of September 3, 2024)

114 players from 19 countries

73 – United States

12 – Canada

9 – Argentina

4 – Mexico

2 – England

1 – Australia, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Chile, China, Chinese Taipei, Czech Republic, Denmark, Dominican Republic, France, New Zealand, Scotland, South Africa

Players to Watch

Johnny Keefer (United States) – Keefer is the No. 1 player in the Fortinet Cup points list heading into the final event of the season; After his maiden victory at the CentrePort Canada Rail Park (CCRP) Manitoba Open, Keefer picked up his eighth top-10 of the season at the CRMC Championship after a T4 finish



Frederik Kjettrup (Denmark) – Kjettrup picked up his third win of the season last week at the CRMC Championship to move up to No. 2 in the Fortinet Cup points list; Kjettrup became the first player to earn a three-win promotion to the Korn Ferry Tour, where he will be fully exempt for the 2025 season



Matthew Anderson (Canada) – The Mississauga, Ontario native and Team Canada member holds the No. 3 spot in the Fortinet Cup points list heading into the Fortinet Cup Championship; Anderson has finished in the top-20 in five of his last seven starts, including a T2 finish at the BioSteel Championship and a T5 finish at the CCRP Manitoba Open



Barend Botha (South Africa) – The No. 4 player in the points list, Botha won the Commissionaires Ottawa Open and BioSteel Championship in his second and third PGA TOUR Americas start; A native of George, South Africa, Botha earned exempt status for the North America Swing after earning medalist honors at PGA TOUR Americas Q-School



Clay Feagler (United States) – Prior to the season, Feagler held conditional status for the Latin America Swing; After winning the first event of the season, the Bupa Championship at Tulum, Feagler has risen to No. 5 in the points list



Neal Shipley (United States) – Since beginning his professional career, Shipley has three top-10s in four starts in the North America Swing; Shipley was No. 119 in the points list heading into Manitoba, but after a T2 finish in Winnipeg and a solo 3rd in Minnesota, Shipley sits at No. 18 in the Fortinet Cup points list



José de Jesús Rodríguez (Mexico): Rodríguez is the top Latin in the points list (No. 13), and sits on the cusp of returning to the Korn Ferry Tour; Rodríguez won the Totalplay Championship at Atlas Country Club

Tournament History

The Fortinet Cup Championship is the final event of the inaugural PGA TOUR Americas season, where the top 10 players in the Fortinet Cup points list will be finalized. The top 10 players will earn their Korn Ferry Tour cards for the 2025 season.

TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley hosted the Osprey Valley Open on PGA TOUR Canada in 2018, 2019 and 2021-23, and will host the Fortinet Cup Championship for the first time. Current PGA TOUR member Hayden Springer won the 2023 Fortinet Cup Championship, and Korn Ferry Tour member Wil Bateman won the event in 2022.

Fortinet Cup Overview

The Fortinet Cup Championship is the final stop of the North America Swing, and the 16th event of the season. The 10-event North America Swing featured nine events in Canada and one in the United States.

The top 114 players in the Fortinet Cup are in the field at the Fortinet Cup Championship (Sept. 5-8). The season will conclude in Caledon, Ontario at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley with the top 10 players in the Fortinet Cup earning their Korn Ferry Tour cards for the 2025 season.

PGA TOUR Americas – 2024 Season Summary

Up to 15 Korn Ferry Tour cards are on the line during the 2024 PGA TOUR Americas season – five conditional memberships will go to the top players from the Latin America (Matthew Anderson, Harry Hillier) and North America (3) Swings, and the top 10 players in the season-long Fortinet Cup points list will earn exempt membership.

Latin America Swing

March 21-24 | Bupa Championship at Tulum (Tulum, Mexico)

Winner: Clay Feagler

March 28-31 | Totalplay Championship at Atlas Country Club (Guadalajara, Mexico)

Winner: José de Jesús Rodríguez

April 18-21 | 69th ECP Brazil Open (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)

Winner: Matthew Anderson

April 25-28 | Diners Club Peru Open (Lima, Peru)

Winner: Stuart Macdonald

May 2-5 | KIA Open (Quito, Ecuador)

Winner: Thomas Longbella

May 16-19 | Inter Rapidísimo Golf Championship (Bogotá, Colombia)

Winner: Harry Hillier

North America Swing

June 20-23 | The Beachlands Victoria Open presented by Times Colonist (Victoria, British

Columbia)

Winner: Frederik Kjettrup

June 27-30 | ATB Classic (Strathcona County, Alberta)

Winner: Frederik Kjettrup

July 11-14 | Explore NB Open (Mactaquac, New Brunswick)

Winner: Ian Holt

July 18-21 | Bromont Open presented by Desjardins (Bromont, Québec)

Winner : Ryan Burnett

July 25-28 | Commissionaires Ottawa Open (Ottawa, Ontario)

Winner: Barend Botha

Aug. 1-4 | BioSteel Championship (Windsor, Ontario)

Winner: Barend Botha

Aug. 15-18 | Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open presented by Lake County Co-op (Waskesiu Lake, Saskatchewan)

Winner: A.J. Ewart

Aug. 22-25 | CentrePort Canada Rail Park Manitoba Open (Winnipeg, Manitoba)

Winner: Johnny Keefer

Aug. 29 – Sept. 1 | CRMC Championship presented by Gertens (Brainerd, Minnesota)

Winner: Frederik Kjettrup

Sept. 5-8 | Fortinet Cup Championship (Caledon, Ontario)