Four share lead at Bupa Championship in Mexico

Mexico City, Mexico – Joseph Winslow, Brett White, J.M. Butler and Willy Pumarol share possession of the lead midway through the second round of the Bupa Championship at 10-under. Second-round play was suspended at 6:44 p.m. local time due to darkness.

Winslow carded a 7-under 65 in the second round at Club de Golf Mexico and surged to the top of the leaderboard, moving up 25 spots. Winslow entered the week at No. 52 in the Fortinet Cup and would move into the top-five of the points list with a victory.

After an opening round 6-under 66, White followed up his first round with a 4-under 68 to take a share of the clubhouse lead. In three starts on PGA TOUR Americas in 2025, White has not finished lower than T9 and finished in the top-5 at the 70th ECP Brazil Open (T4) and the Diners Club Peru Open (T3). White entered the week as the No. 9 player in the Fortinet Cup and is projected to take hold of the top spot if he goes on to win.

Butler opened play with an 8-under 64 on Thursday to take the first round lead. Butler is 3-under through 15 in the second round.

After missing the cut at the KIA Open, Butler responded with his best finish as a professional at the Diners Club Peru Open, where he finished T3. He jumped from No. 30 to No. 12 in the Fortinet Cup points list after his performance in Peru.

After starting the 2024 season without status on a PGA TOUR-sanctioned circuit, Pumarol earned exempt status for the 2024 PGA TOUR Americas North America Swing. Pumarol finished No. 100 in the 2024 Fortinet Cup to retain conditional status for the 2025 Latin America Swing. In 10 starts last season, Pumarol made five cuts, highlighted by a solo-11th at the ATB Classic.

Due to the suspension of play, 64 players making up 22 groups are expected to resume second-round play in position at 7:00 a.m. local time on Saturday.