Frankie Capan III joined an exclusive group of golfers on Thursday, shooting a sparking 58 in the opening round of the Veritex Bank Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour.

The 24-year-old native of Minnesota was 13-under (par 71) for his round at the Texas Rangers Golf Club in Arlington.

Capan III made four birdies and an eagle on his opening nine before dropping seven straight birdies to begin his back nine. He finished his round with back-to-back pars and avoided any bogeys on his card.

Two golfers have already shot sub-60 rounds this year on the Korn Ferry Tour. South Africa's Aldrich Potgieter and Chile's Cristóbal del Solar shot 59 and 57, respectively, at the Astara Golf Championship in February.