BRAINERD, Minnesota – The second round of the CRMC Championship presented by Gertens was suspended due to darkness at 7:57 p.m. CT, and will resume at 7:45 a.m. CT Saturday morning. Twenty-six groups are left to finish their second rounds. Third-round tee times are expected to begin at 11:00 a.m. CT. and run until 1:00 p.m. CT in threesomes off the Nos. 1 and 10 tees.

Frederik Kjettrup is at the top of leaderboard after carding a 7-under 63 on Friday at Cragun’s Legacy Courses. Kjettrup holds a four-stroke lead over course-record holder Taylor Funk, who has five holes remaining in his second round. The Masters and U.S. Open low-amateur Neal Shipley shares tied for third in 10-under with Joey Vrzich. Jay Card III is in solo fifth at 9-under heading into Saturday’s third round.

Kjettrup, a two-time PGA TOUR Americas winner, will look to claim his third victory of the season this week and earn the Three-Victory Promotion to the Korn Ferry Tour. By virtue of three wins in a singular season, Kjettrup would automatically become an exempt member on the Korn Ferry Tour for the rest of the 2024 season and for the following season in 2025.

The Denmark-native posted his career low with a 62 in the first round off the strength of six birdies and an eagle. Kjettrup got through eight holes on Thursday before play was suspended due to darkness, and persevered through 28 holes on Friday. Upon returning to first round play at 7:45 a.m. CT Friday morning, Kjettrup opened the day up with an eagle on No. 18, the 531-yard par 5, and posted a bogey-free back-nine to card an 8-under 62. He carried this momentum into the second round with a birdie-eagle-birdie-birdie start, and upon a combination of seven birdies, an eagle, and two bogeys in the second round, cruised his way to a 7-under 63 to lead by four strokes.

Kjettrup returned to his phenomenal play last week following a four-week dry spell comprised of a missed cut and a tied for 35th best finish. After holding the No. 1 spot in the Fortinet Cup for four weeks, the 24-year-old entered this week No. 3 in the season-long points list and posted his best finish since his back-to-back victories at last week’s CentrePort Canada Rail Park Manitoba Open (T9/-20). He currently retains a 67.81 scoring average through eight starts this season and is a combined 35-under par in his last six rounds.

The second round will be resumed at 7:45 a.m. CT Saturday morning. Third-round tee times are scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. CT and will run until 1:00 p.m. CT in threesomes off the Nos. 1 and 10 tees.