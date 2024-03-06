ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Future winners of golf’s British Open will get five fewer years of guaranteed entry to the tournament, organizers said Wednesday.

“From 2024, players winning The Open will be exempt until the age of 55,” the Royal and Ancient Club said in a statement. “All golfers currently exempt as past champions will be able to play in The Open until the age of 60.”

The change taking effect at this year’s edition at Royal Troon does not affect previous winners like Tiger Woods, who at age 48 will still have an exemption to play for 12 more years.

Five-time champion Tom Watson was 59 when he lost the 2009 title in a playoff to Stewart Cink at Turnberry.

Past champions now aged 55 include Paul Lawrie, the 1999 winner at Carnoustie, and Darren Clarke, who won in 2011 at Royal St. George’s.

___

