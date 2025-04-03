RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil – George Markham and Maxwell Moldovan share the first-round lead of the 70th ECP Brazil Open after opening rounds of 8-under 63. Four players sit T3 after rounds of 7-under 64. The first round was suspended due to darkness at 6:00 p.m., with seven players left to finish.

Markham got in rhythm at the Rio Olympic Golf Course which led to seven birdies and an eagle on No. 16. Markham’s round of 8-under 63 matches his career low round in a PGA TOUR-sanctioned event, which he originally carded in the second round of the 2023 Fortinet Cup Championship. Markham finished No. 42 in the 2024 Fortinet Cup after a season that was highlighted by a T2 finish at the Commissionaires Ottawa Open.

Moldovan started his round with an eagle on No. 10 and didn’t look back. In addition to his eagle, Moldovan, the No. 20 player in the PGA TOUR University Class of 2024, carded six birdies and no bogeys enroute to a share of the 18-hole lead. After turning professional after the 2023-24 NCAA season, Moldovan made nine starts on PGA TOUR Americas last summer, highlighted by a T17 finish at the 2024 BioSteel Championship.

First round play will resume at 7:15 a.m., with the second round expected to start as scheduled at 6:30 a.m off the Nos. 1 and 10 tees.