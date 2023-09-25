Golf Canada names squads for World Amateur Team Championships

OAKVILLE, Ont. — Lauren Kim of Surrey, B.C., headlines Golf Canada's two squads for the upcoming World Amateur Team Championships.

Kim will be competing for the Espirito Santo Trophy along with Monet Chun of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Katie Cranston of Oakville, Ont. The team will be led by women's head coach, Salimah Mussani.

Piercen Hunt of Hartland, Wis., Ashton McCulloch of Kingston, Ont., and Brady McKinlay, 22, of Lacombe, Alta., will compete for the men's Eisenhower Trophy. That team will be led by men's assistant coach Benoit Lemieux.

"The 2023 editions of Team Canada feature deserving players that have had successful seasons and we are excited to watch them compete in Abu Dhabi and know that they will represent Canada proudly," said Emily Phoenix, Golf Canada's manager of high performance. "The World Amateur Team Championships provides our athletes with an incredible opportunity to test their skills against the top amateur golfers from around the world."

The tournament is being held at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club in the United Arab Emirates. The men will compete from Oct. 18 to 21 and the women's tournament will run from Oct. 25 to 28.

Kim won this year's Canadian Women’s Amateur in Halifax and is the low Canadian on the women’s World Amateur Golf Ranking.

She's qualified for the U.S. Women’s Open, U.S. Women’s Amateur and U.S. Junior Girls championships this season and also played at this year's CPKC Women’s Open in Vancouver. This is the second year that Kim has been selected for the World Amateur Team.

Canada has won 11 medals in the women's and men's tournaments.

The women’s team has won four silver medals in tournament history (2014, 2004, 1978, 1966). The men’s side has won one gold medal (1986), five silver medals (2014, 2006, 1978, 1964, 1962) and one bronze (1986).

The biennial international amateur competition is conducted by the International Golf Federation, which comprises the national governing bodies of golf in 149 countries. Each team will feature three players and will compete over 72-holes of stroke play. In each round, the two lowest scores will count toward the team’s score for the day.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2023.