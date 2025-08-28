Brainerd, Minnesota – Grant Booth holds sole possession of the 18-hole lead for the first time this season after carding a career-low 9-under 62 in the first round of the CRMC Championship presented by Northern Pacific Center.

Minnesota native Derek Hitcher is in solo-second after an opening-round 8-under 63. Hitchner finished his round at Cragun’s Legacy Course bogey-free and made eight birdies to sit one back of the lead after Thursday.

Five players carded round of 7-under 64, including Staples, Minnesota native Andrew Israelson. Israelson is in the field playing on a sponsor exemption and made two eagles and six birdies to head into Friday at T3.

After starting his round on No. 10, Booth carded a 6-under 29 on his first nine, and did not make a bogey to take hold of the first-round lead. The Australian entered the week at No. 64 in the Fortinet Cup points list and would move to No. 12 if he were to win in Brainerd.

In addition to Booth, Jonathan De Los Reyes also carded a 6-under 29 on the back-nine on Thursday. All players finished first-round play on Thursday, and second-round tee times are expected to run from 7:30 a.m. to 2:40 p.m. CST off the Nos. 1 and 10 tees on Friday.