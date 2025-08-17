Green birdies final hole, wins Rogers Charity Classic by one shot

CALGARY - Richard Green birdied the par 5, finishing hole of the Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club on Sunday to win the 2025 Rogers Charity Classic.

After reaching the 18th green in two, Green two putted for his first-ever PGA Tour Champions event victory in his 71st career start.

The 54-year-old Australian had six birdies and one bogey during his round of 5-under 65 to finish the tournament at 18 under.

Green had five runner-up finishes last year, including at the 2024 edition of the Rogers Charity Classic.

Playing in the group in front of Green, Ricardo Gonzales also birdied the final hole to end the three-day event in second spot at 17 under.

Gonzales finished his round of 5-under 65 on Sunday with four birdies in his final five holes to pull into a tie with Green. The 55-year-old Argentine then watched from the side of the 18th green as Green lagged his lengthy putt to within two feet before making no mistake to take home the title.

Charles Schwab Cup money list leader Miguel Angel Jimenez of Spain also birdied the final hole of the par 70, 7092-yard layout for a round of 68 that left him alone in third spot at 16 under.

Charlie Wi carded a round of 6-under 64 to finish the tournament in fourth at 15 under, while Mark Hensby, Steve Alker, Matt Gogel and Tommy Gainey all ended up in a tie for fifth one shot back of Wi.

Although he had a round of 1-over 71 on Sunday, Calgary’s Wes Martin still finished as the top Canadian at 4 under, which put him in a four-way tie for 38th place.

“It’s a little disappointing with the way it ended today,” said Martin, who earned the right to play at his first-ever PGA Tour Champions event by carding an impressive round of 9-under 62 at the final tournament qualifier last Tuesday at Highwood Golf and Country Club in High River, Alta. “I would have liked to shoot under par today.”

Martin’s round featured four bogeys to go with one birdie and an eagle on the par 5, 11th hole.

“I had a perfect number into the green, hit utility, and then it was just a sidewinder putt that happened to go,” said Martin, who estimated he drained the putt from about 25 feet out. “It was finally something to cheer for, right?”

After shooting 70 and 69 in the first two rounds, Mike Weir of Bright’s Grove, Ont., continued to improve with a 2-under 68 on Sunday to finish the event in a six-way tie for 42nd place at 3 under.

Gordon Burns of Holland Landing, Ont., and former Calgary resident Stephen Ames also shot 68 to finish at 2 under and even par, respectively.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 17, 2025.