Grider outlasts Vrzich in playoff for victory at 93 Abierto Telecom del Centro presentado por Zurich

CORDOBA, Argentina – Ryan Grider emerged victorious at the season-opening 93 Abierto Telecom del Centro presentado por Zurich, securing his first career win in his PGA TOUR Americas debut. Grider prevailed over Joey Vrzich in a sudden-death playoff, sealing the title with a clutch birdie on the first extra hole. With the win, Grider becomes No. 1 in the Fortinet Cup and secures exempt membership on PGA TOUR Americas for the remainder of the 2025 season and through the Latin America Swing of 2026.

The 26-year-old claimed his first victory in his 12th career start in a PGA TOUR-sanctioned event. Previously, Grider competed in eight PGA TOUR Canada events across the 2021 and 2023 seasons and made three appearances on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2022 and 2023. Prior to the win, Grider had made three cuts in 11 starts, with a career-best finish being T25 at the 2023 Times Colonist Victoria Open presented by Andrew Sheret Limited on PGA TOUR Canada.

Grider entered the week as a conditional member via finishing T22 at Second Stage of 2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry (next 10 finishers after the qualifiers). The Baylor alum remained inside the top-three following each round, and was five strokes behind 54-hole leader J.M. Butler heading into Sunday. A final-round 2-under 69, with two birdies in his last three holes, was enough to force a playoff with fourth-year professional Joey Vrzich, who was also seeking his first career victory.

This was the first playoff since the 2024 Bupa Championship at Tulum, which served as the season opener and the debut of PGA TOUR Americas, and just the second playoff in Tour history. Korn Ferry Tour member Clay Feagler won the inaugural event over Davis Shore and later secured his Korn Ferry Tour card by finishing in the top 10 of the season-long Fortinet Cup points list (The 10). Last season, nine players who earned Korn Ferry Tour membership for 2025 were tournament winners.

Grider played four seasons at Baylor University (2017-21) and notably spent two of those seasons (2019-21) alongside 2024 Fortinet Cup champion Johnny Keefer. He was also teammates with Korn Ferry Tour member Cooper Dossey for his entire collegiate career. Prior to Baylor, Grider won the 110th Texas Amateur, joining past champions such as Will Zalatoris (2014), Bob Estes (1988), Scott Verplank (1982, 1984, 1985), Ben Crenshaw (1972), and Charles Coody (1959).

Grider is expected to be in the field at the 70th ECP Brazil Open, the second event of the Latin America Swing, which will be hosted at the Rio Olympic Golf Course from April 3-6 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.