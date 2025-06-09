The third major championship of golf season is here as the 125th U.S. Open tees off from Oakmont Country Club later this week.

This is the tenth time that Oakmont has hosted the U.S. Open dating back to 1895, with names such as Ben Hogan, Jack Nicklaus, Ernie Els, and Dustin Johnson having earned victories at the venue.

At last year’s tournament, Bryson DeChambeau narrowly edged out Rory McIlroy to win his second career U.S. Open title in a dramatic final round.

DeChambeau helped secured victory with a superb up-and-down on the 18th hole at Pinehurst No. 2, knocking his approach from the bunker to within four feet before draining the putt to beat McIlroy by a single stroke.

“That bunker shot was the shot of my life,” DeChambeau said after the final round.

“I really wanted this one. When I turned the corner and saw I was a couple back, I said, ‘Nope, I’m not going to let that happen.’ I have to focus on figuring out how to make this happen.”

McIlroy would ultimately be redeemed with a win at the Masters, completing the career Grand Slam while playing in the final pairing with DeChambeau earlier this spring.

Since then, the Northern Irishman has struggled to carry over the momentum from his crowning achievement at Augusta National.

He laboured to a T47 finish at the PGA Championship last month after his driver was deemed to be non-conforming by the USGA, before missing the cut entirely at the RBC Canadian Open this past weekend.

Despite the poor run of form, McIlroy has had success at the U.S. Open with six consecutive top-10 finishes, including back-to-back runner-ups over the past two years. He will look to hit the reset button and get his season back on track coming off the heels of poor results in each of last two starts.

Scottie Scheffler was initially slowed by hand injury coming into the 2025 season but has seemingly put all of that behind him over the past few weeks with three wins across his last four starts, including a PGA Championship for the third major of his career.

The margins of victory haven’t necessarily been close either, as Scheffler has blown away the field by a combined 17 strokes across his past three wins.

The world No. 1 tees it up with a chance to earn three quarters of the Grand Slam ahead of next month's Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

Other notable players in the field this week include Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka.

Canadians Corey Conners, Mackenzie Hughes, Taylor Pendrith, and Nick Taylor are also set to tee it up on Thursday morning, with all four coming off of solid showings at their national open over the weekend.

