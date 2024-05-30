How to watch and stream the RBC Canadian Open on TSN, TSN+

The RBC Canadian Open has arrived for another year.

The only PGA Tour event to take place north of the border has been played nearly every year since 1904. It's the third oldest continuously running tournament on the PGA Tour, behind The Open Championship and the U.S. Open.

This year's tournament runs from May 30 to June 2 at the Hamilton Golf & Country Club. The action starts Thursday at 6:45am ET on TSN+ and TSN+

Here some other information you need to know for this year's Canadian Open

Where does the RBC Canadian Open take place?

Hamilton Golf & Country Club will host the RBC Canadian Open.

English golf architect Harry Colt designed 27 holes in 1914, with Canadian golf architect Robbie Robinson adding a third nine in 1974. The club has hosted six Canadian Opens, the last being in June 2019.

How can I watch and stream the RBC Canadian Open?

TSN+ Schedule

Linear Schedule

Thursday, May 30 - First Round

Multiple digital streams beginning at 7am ET on TSN+

Linear coverage begins at 6:45am ET on TSN 1/4

Friday, May 31 - Second Round

Multiple digital streams beginning at 7am ET on TSN+

Linear coverage begins at 6:45m ET on TSN 4

Saturday, June 1 - Third Round

Multiple digital streams beginning at 9:15am ET on TSN+

Linear coverage begins at 9:15am ET on TSN3/4/CTV2

Sunday, June 2 - Final Round

Multiple digital streams beginning at 8:15am ET on TSN+

Linear coverage begins at 8:15am ET on TSN4/CTV2

Which Canadians will be competing at this year's Canadian Open?

A total of 28 Canadians will compete at this year's Canadian Open, a modern-era record for the national men's championship.

Reigning Canadian Open champion Nick Taylor of Abbotsford, B.C., and Taylor Pendrith of Richmond Hill, Ont., — the highest ranked Canadians on the PGA Tour — are grouped with Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy for the event's first and second rounds.

Aaron Cockerill, Matthew Anderson, and Richard T. Lee — the best Canadian golfers not currently playing in North America — tee off together in one of the final groups of the day

The Cockerill-Anderson-Lee group will be the last trio to tee off at No. 1 on Thursday afternoon. Another all-Canadian group of Michael Gligic of Burlington, Ont, Kevin Stinson of Mission, B.C., and Myles Creighton of Digby, N.S., will start their round at the same time from the 10th tee.

Edmonton's Wil Bateman, Hamilton's Michael Blair, Corey Conners of Listowel, Ont., Jared du Toir of Kimberley, B.C., Adam Hadwin of Abbotsford, David Hearn of Brantford, Ont., Mackenzie Hughes of Dundas, Ont., Cam Kellett of London, Ont., Vancouver's Jake Lane, Vancouver's Stuart Macdonald, Etienne Papineau of St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., Marc-Olivier Plasse of Mercier, Que., Max Sear of Stouffville, Ont., Ben Silverman of Thornhill, Ont., Roger Sloan of Merritt, B.C., Adam Svensson of Surrey, B.C., and Canadian golf Hall of Famer Mike Weir of Brights Grove, Ont., round out the pro Canadian contingent.

Amateurs Jacob Cicoyne of Calgary, Justin Matthews of Little Britain, Ont., and Ashton McCulloch of Kingston, Ont., will also play in the event.

Who is the defending champion at the RBC Canadian Open?

Nick Taylor begins the defence of his RBC Canadian Open title. The product of Abbotsford, B.C., was the first Canadian to win the men's golf national championship in 69 years when he won a four-hole playoff in 2023.

He's in a group with Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy and Taylor Pendrith of Richmond Hill, Ont., for the first two rounds at the Hamilton Golf & Country Club.

McIlroy won the Canadian Open in 2019 and 2022.

Taylor also won the WM Phoenix Open earlier this year, making him the highest-ranked Canadian on the PGA Tour.

Pendrith is the second highest-ranked Canadian after winning the CJ Cup Byron Nelson earlier this month.

Nobody has won the Canadian Open three years in a row.

American Leo Diegel has won the most Canadian Open titles with four (1924, 1925, 1928 and 1929). Tommy Armour, Sam Snead and Lee Trevino, all American, won the Canadian Open three times during their careers.

Before Taylor, the last time a golfer from Canada won the Canadian Open was in 1954 when Pat Fletcher accomplished the feat.

Canadians how won the event just nine times in its long history including George Cumming in 1905, Charlie Murray in 1906 and 1911, Albert Murray in 1908 and 1913 and Karl Keffer in 1909 and 1914.