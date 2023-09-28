It's a battle between USA and Europe for world golf supremacy as the Ryder Cup returns from Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome.

The Ryder Cup is a competition held every two years that pits teams of 12 from USA and Europe in adjusted head-to-head competition.

The first two days of the tournament are reserved for four matches each of four-ball and foursomes, which each feature two players from Team Europe and Team USA in head-to-head formats with different scoring rules.

Singles competitions are held on Sunday to determine scoring in the final 12 matches, where players play one-on-one on each hole, competing for the lower score. In all, 28 points are up for grabs; whichever team claims more points takes home the Ryder Cup, with the defending champion taking back the trophy in the event of a tie.

Team USA is captained by Zach Johnson and headlined by the current top golfer on the PGA Tour, Scottie Scheffler. Veteran Luke Donald is captain of Team Europe, and Rory McIlroy will be expected to contribute heavily in their effort to bring home the title.

USA has not won the Ryder Cup in Europe since 1993 - as the tournament alternates sites between Europe and USA each competition. Europe has claimed six consecutive trophies on their home soil.

How to watch Ryder Cup coverage on TSN

Saturday

Ryder Cup coverage kicks off bright and early on September 30, with coverage starting at 3am ET / 12am PT on TSN1.

Saturday will have one session of four-ball, and one session of foursomes. In four-ball, each team sends two players to each hole, meaning four balls are in play, and the lowest score for that hole will be counted for the team's score.

In foursomes, each team plays one ball, with two players alternating shots. The low score for the hole takes the point for their team.

Coverage on TSN1 on Saturday will run until Noon ET / 9am PT.

Sunday

Coverage begins on October 1 at 5:30am ET / 2:30am PT on TSN5.

Sunday is the final round of the tournament, and features 12 singles matches. In this format, one player from each team will compete head-to-head on each hole, and the lower score for that hole takes the point.

Coverage runs on TSN5 until 1pm ET / 10am PT.

Where can you watch Ryder Cup coverage on TSN

