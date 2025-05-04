LIMA, Peru – Hunter Wolcott earned his first career victory at the Diners Club Peru Open, carding 3-under 69 to win by two strokes over third-round leader David Perkins. With the win, Wolcott becomes No. 4 in the Fortinet Cup and secures exempt membership on PGA TOUR Americas for the remainder of the 2025 season and through the Latin America Swing of 2026.

Wolcott entered the day one stroke shy of Perkins and began the final round with a double bogey on his first hole. A 2-over front-nine left Wolcott in a five-shot deficit of the lead with only a final nine left to play. Wolcott posted a bogey-free back-nine with five birdies, including his last on the par-3 17th to take hold of the lead after Perkins scored double bogey. A par on No. 18 was enough for Wolcott to claim victory at Los Inkas Golf Club.

The 27-year-old held the lead/co-lead after both the first and second rounds of the Diners Club Peru Open. Notably, Wolcott was assessed a one-stroke penalty in the second round on the par-4 7th – his 16th hole of the day – resulting in a double bogey for exceeding the allotted time to play a shot, per PGA TOUR Americas' revised pace of play policy.

“I’m very thankful that I was able to turn the page and turn that energy into focus and not let it fester in the back of my mind,” Wolcott said during his winner’s interview, reflecting on the adversity he faced Friday. “It took a lot of prayer, a lot of talks with my fiancé and my mental coach to move past that… You can let yourself be a victim or you can overcome it. I truly turned the page and was focusing on the shot at hand, and I really did that to great execution.”

This season marks Wolcott’s fourth year as a professional, having graduated from the University of Tennessee in 2022, and first gained membership on a PGA TOUR-sanctioned tour last year. Wolcott initially made his debut on PGA TOUR Americas last June at the Times Colonist Victoria Open presented by Andrew Sheret Limited following a successful mid-season Q-School journey. In 2024, Wolcott made eight cuts in 10 starts, and earned three top-10 finishes, highlighted by a solo-fourth at the Manitoba Open to finish No. 34 in the 2024 Fortinet Cup.

Wolcott’s extraordinary golf game aligns with the rest of his family, as the Nashville, Tennessee native comes from a long list of professional athletes. Most notably, Wolcott’s father is Bob Wolcott, who played on the PGA TOUR from 1989-1992, in addition to a singular season in 1997. Bob was recently inducted into the Tennessee Golf Hall of Fame, having won the 2013 Tennessee Senior State Open and earning two career third place finishes in his PGA TOUR career. Hunter’s brother, Ben, played golf at Ole Miss and his twin brother, Collier, played football at UT Martin.

Wolcott is expected to be in the field at the Bupa Championship, the fifth event of the Latin America Swing, which will be hosted at Club de Golf Mexico from May 8-11 in Mexico City, Mexico.