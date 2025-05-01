Lima, Peru – Hunter Wolcott holds the 18-hole lead at the Diners Club Peru Open after a bogey-free 8-under 64 at Los Inkas Club. Riley Lewis is in solo second after an opening round 7-under 65, with three players tied for third at 6-under 66.

Wolcott has now held sole possession of the first-round lead twice this season, with the first time coming at the PGA TOUR Americas season opener in Cordoba, Argentina, the 93 Abierto Telecom del Centro presentado por Zurich where he opened with a 63. Wolcott’s opening round in Lima was the second best first round score of his career.

The Knoxville, Tennessee native comes from a long list of professional athletes in his family. Wolcott’s father, Bob Wolcott, played on the PGA TOUR from 1989-1992 and 1997. In addition to his career on TOUR, Bob was recently inducted into the Tennessee Golf Hall of Fame and won the 2013 Tennessee Senior State Open. Hunter’s older brother, Ben, played golf at the University of Mississippi and his twin brother, Collier, played football at the University of Tennessee-Martin.

Wolcott is making his 14th career start on PGA TOUR Americas. Wolcott finished as the No. 34 player in the 2024 Fortinet Cup points list to retain his card for the 2025 Latin America Swing. Through three starts on PGA TOUR Americas in 2025, Wolcott sits at No. 86 in the Fortinet Cup.

All groups finished first round play Thursday. Second round tee times are expected to run from 6:45 a.m. to 1:10 p.m. local time off the Nos. 1 and 10 tees.