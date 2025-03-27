CORDOBA, Argentina – Hunter Wolcott carded a bogey-free 8-under 63 to lead the first round of the 93 Abierto Telecom del Centro presentado por Zurich, the opening event of the 2025 PGA TOUR Americas season. Jack Lundin, Ryan Grider, and Conner Godsey share second in 6-under 65, and 10 players are tied for fifth at 5-under entering Friday’s second round at Cordoba Golf Club.

Wolcott opened Thursday’s round in Cordoba, Argentina with a career-low opening round. In addition to 63 being his lowest first round to date, Wolcott went bogey-free, highlighted by one eagle and six birdies. This is Wolcott’s first 18-hole lead/co-lead, and beats his previous career-best 18-hole position, which occurred at the 2024 Explore NB Open/T11.

The 27-year-old reigns from Knoxville, Tennessee, and comes from a long list of professional athletes in his family. Most notably, Wolcott’s father is Bob Wolcott, who played on the PGA TOUR from 1989-1992, in addition to a singular season in 1997. Bob was recently inducted into the Tennessee Golf Hall of Fame, having won the 2013 Tennessee Senior State Open and earning two career third place finishes in his PGA TOUR career. Hunter’s brother, Ben, played golf at Ole Miss and his twin brother, Collier, played football at UT Martin.

In his fourth season as professional, Wolcott is making his 11th career start on PGA TOUR Americas, and is exempt through the Latin America Swing via a No. 34 finish in the 2024 Fortinet Cup standings. The Tennessee alum initially made his debut on PGA TOUR Americas last June at the Times Colonist Victoria Open presented by Andrew Sheret Limited following a successful mid-season Q-School journey. In 2024, Wolcott made eight cuts in 10 starts, and earned three top-10 finishes, highlighted by a solo-fourth at the Manitoba Open.

The first round was suspended at 6:05 p.m. ET due to darkness with one group yet to complete their round. Round 1 will resume at 7:45 a.m. ET Friday morning. Second round tee times will run as scheduled from 7:00 a.m. ET through 1:30 p.m. ET off the No. 1 and 10 tees. Wolcott is set to tee off at 7:20 a.m. ET Friday morning.