Inter Rapidisimo Golf Championship partial first-round notes

Bogotá, Colombia – Abel Gallegos holds the clubhouse lead midway through the first-round of the Inter Rapidisimo Golf Championship after carding a 7-under 65 on Friday.

After starting on No. 10, Gallegos turned in a bogey-free scorecard which was highlighted by four consecutive holes of birdies or better on Nos. 12-15, which included an eagle on No. 13.

After the first wave of first round tee times began at 1:10 p.m. local time, 49 players were unable to finish their rounds on Friday due to darkness. Play was suspended at 5:52 p.m. First round play will resume with players in position at 6:45 a.m local time Saturday, with the second wave of first round tee times beginning at 6:45 a.m. off the Nos. 1 and 10 tees.

First-round play was scheduled to begin at 6:35 a.m. local time Thursday, but due to unplayable course conditions caused by rain in areas surrounding the golf course, the PGA TOUR Americas Rules Committee made the decision to delay the start of play until Friday.

The first wave of second round tee times are scheduled to run from 12:35 p.m. to 2:25 p.m. local time on Saturday.

About Abel Gallegos (1st/-7)

- Carded an 7-under 65 in the first round and currently holds the clubhouse lead

- Making his 51st career PGA TOUR-sanctioned start at the Inter Rapidisimo Golf Championship

- Made eight starts on PGA TOUR Americas in 2024, and finished No. 148 in the 2024 Fortinet Cup standings

- Became the first Argentinian to win the Latin America Amateur Championship in 2020 at the age of 17

Competition Notes

Course Setup: Par 72 / 7,646 yards; R1 average: 71.589*

Weather: Cloudy with a high of 65. Wind from the southeast at 3-8 mph with gusts up to 15 mph.

- Three countries are represented in the top-5 and ties: United States (5), Argentina (2), and England (1)

- Hole No. 16 – the 183-yard par 3, is playing as the toughest hole midway through the first round (+0.395)