BLAINE, Minn. (AP) — Jhonattan Vegas won for the first time in nearly seven years, holing a 3-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole for a 1-under 70 and a one-shot victory over Max Greyserman at the 3M Open on Sunday.

Vegas finished at 17-under 267 at the windy TPC Twin Cities. It's his fourth PGA Tour victory and first for the 39-year-old from Venezuela since he won his second straight Canadian Open in 2017.

After a more than 11-minute wait on the tee box at the 598-yard, par-5 final hole, Vegas hit an ideal drive. Another lengthy delay followed, and he pulled his 7-iron approach to the far left corner of the green, leaving a 96-foot putt.

Vegas, who did not three-putt all week, had perfect pace on his long eagle try to set up his short winner.

Greyserman, a 29-year-old PGA Tour rookie, made a charge with an 8-under 63, including a 30 on the back nine that was capped by a spectacular birdie on the 18th.

After missing his drive to the left, he hit a hard draw with a 4-iron through a trio of trees from 260 yards. The ball landed on the green, 79 feet from the hole, and he two-putted for birdie and his lowest round of the year.

Moments later, Vegas birdied the 15th hole for the fourth time this week to match Greyserman at 16 under.

Maverick McNealy (70) and Matt Kuchar (71) finished third, two shots back. Kuchar was looking for his first win since the 2019 Sony Open in Hawaii; McNealy remains winless.

Taylor Pendrith (67), the leader after two rounds, finished fifth at 14 under, one shot better than Kurt Kitayama (66), Patrick Fishburn (70) and Sahith Theegala (70).

Vegas and Greyserman moved into the top 70 in the FedEx Cup standings and into position for the PGA Tour playoffs, which begin in three weeks.

Greyserman started the week 88th in the standings. Vegas was 149th, six spots ahead of Kuchar, the only player to qualify for the playoffs every year since they began in 2007. The 46-year-old Kuchar moved up 44 spots to No. 111.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf