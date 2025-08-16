Jimenez leads Green by one after two rounds at Rogers Charity Classic

CALGARY - Miguel Angel Jimenez birdied the 18th hole to finish his up-and-down second round of the Rogers Charity Classic at Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club on Saturday.

The 61-year-old Spaniard carded his second consecutive round of 7-under 63 to put him atop the leaderboard at 14 under, just one shot ahead of Australian Richard Green.

Jimenez started his day with a bogey before rolling in three straight birdies on the third, fourth and fifth holes.

Jimenez then eagled the par 4, eighth hole when his nine-iron shot from the fairway hit the green close to the pin and spun back into the cup.

In addition to five more birdies on the back nine, the winner of four PGA Tour Champions events already this season had two other bogeys.

Meanwhile, Green finished his front nine with four straight birdies before rolling in an eagle putt on the par 5, 11th hole. He added two more birdies, including one on the finishing hole, to card a round of 8-under 62, which is one shot off the course record.

Argentine Ricardo Gonzalez, American Tommy “Two Gloves” Gainey and Australian Steven Alker are all sitting tied for third place at 12 under after carding rounds of 63, 64 and 65 respectively.

After shooting 67 on Friday, Calgary’s Wes Martin followed up with a 68 in Round 2 to finish as the top Canadian at 5 under.

“Today I felt less nerves, but the swing didn’t feel like it was on,” said Martin, who nonetheless had four birdies to go with just two bogeys.

His round also included a great par save on the Par 5, finishing hole when he put his second shot in the water.

“The shot on 18 was kind of disappointing, but to make that save was huge,” said Martin, who hit his wedge shot close for a tap-in par after taking a drop in front of the water.

Mike Weir of Bright’s Grove, Ont., and Gordon Burns of Holland Landing, Ont., both shot 69 on Saturday and are sitting at 1 under and even par, respectively.

Fellow Canadian Stephen Ames carded his second straight round of 71 to put him well back of the leaders at 2 over.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 16, 2025.